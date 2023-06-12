Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 742,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

