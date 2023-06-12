Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

EVEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EVE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827. EVE has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that EVE will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVEX. UBS Group AG grew its position in EVE by 55.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in EVE by 240.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in EVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

About EVE

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.