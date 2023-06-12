Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWB shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$24.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,910. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$21.21 and a 1 year high of C$29.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile



Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

