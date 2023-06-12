Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 248,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 85,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 610.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 269,900 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 59,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,834,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.