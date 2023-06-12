Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 119,603 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 155,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,034. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

