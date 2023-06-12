Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,057,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 440,627 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.32. 1,365,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,567. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

