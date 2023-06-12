Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of IYF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.33. 75,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

