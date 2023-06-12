Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,394 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,394 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. 331,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,318. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.60 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

