Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,742 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 695.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BATS BBJP traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 746,567 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

