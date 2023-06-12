Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 648.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.36. 1,154,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,927. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

