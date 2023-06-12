Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDP stock remained flat at $24.54 during trading hours on Monday. 391,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,789. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

