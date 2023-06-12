Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,130. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

