Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Up 5.5 %

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,866,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,738,305. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $137.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.44, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

