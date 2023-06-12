Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PNC traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.41. 2,980,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,330. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

