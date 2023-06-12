Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $765,000 Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,859 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,882,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,889,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,918,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.26. 54,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,878. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

