Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

KO traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $60.21. 14,195,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,359,554. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a market cap of $260.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.