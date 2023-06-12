Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MGV traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 230,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,084. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.