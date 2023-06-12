Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. 10,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,985. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

