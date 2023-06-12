Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.29. 26,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,596. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.80 and a 200-day moving average of $225.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

