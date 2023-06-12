Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,191. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 757,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

