Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 79,545 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,545 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $167,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Medtronic by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,647,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $516,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,017 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.28. 4,428,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

