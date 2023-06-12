Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $445.31. 2,564,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.