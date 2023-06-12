Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.98. 3,644,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,006. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.



