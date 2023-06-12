Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $23.74 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 2.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,639,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 637,995.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 127,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 116,375 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $3,226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 720.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 69,118 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.74. 89,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

