Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 212.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.14. 2,288,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.