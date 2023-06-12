Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 287,399 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 477.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.03. 2,633,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,836. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

