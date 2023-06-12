Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 41,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,098,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,333,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,237. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

