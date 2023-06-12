Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 37,624 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,022. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.