Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.04. 4,709,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,802. The stock has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.