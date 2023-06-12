Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after acquiring an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.71. 861,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

