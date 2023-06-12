Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,644,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

