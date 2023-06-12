Cetera Advisors LLC Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,082 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 100,450 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.