Cetera Advisors LLC Has $13.32 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,272 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after buying an additional 5,995,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 5.5 %

INTC stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.07. 59,872,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,738,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $137.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

