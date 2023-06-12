Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 247.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.06. 2,185,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,485. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

