Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 272.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after buying an additional 118,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,556 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $5,601,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,190. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.89.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

