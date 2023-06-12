Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 169,051 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 519.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,051 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $15,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 222,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,058. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $85.63.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

