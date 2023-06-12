Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.75 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,332 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 652,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 599,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 49,888 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 4,539,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,208,000 after buying an additional 154,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

