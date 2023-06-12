Cetera Investment Advisers Has $18.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 249.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,840 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $18,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,691,000. WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,551. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $238.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.49 and its 200-day moving average is $221.81. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

