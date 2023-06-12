Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 17,515 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $459.89. 954,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,616. The company has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

