Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 216,641 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.15% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after buying an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,386 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5,417.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 648,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,586. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $72.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.