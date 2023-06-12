Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 289,108 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 608.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,108 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.43% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after buying an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 582,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,245. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

