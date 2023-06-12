Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating) by 5,504.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,523 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 71,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000.

Shares of GSUS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,149 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

