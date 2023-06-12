Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 317,133 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

