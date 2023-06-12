Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 21,776 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amgen were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Amgen by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,127,000 after purchasing an additional 974,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.36. 2,695,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,566. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.