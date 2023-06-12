Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 91,998 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,998 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,053 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,331,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,304 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $32.30. 763,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,559. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

