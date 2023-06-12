Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMCM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.17. 16,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,760. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. It operates through the Internet Business and AI and Others segments. The Internet Business segment provides online advertising, VIP membership and software subscriptions, and game-related services. The AI and Others segment focuses on advertising agency services, multi-cloud management services, and the sale of AI hardware products and technical consulting services.

