Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of CVR stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $25.65. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.59. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.