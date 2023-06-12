China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6701 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.35.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

Shares of CRPJY stock remained flat at $34.13 during trading on Monday. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. China Resources Power has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

Get China Resources Power alerts:

About China Resources Power

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.