China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6701 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.35.
China Resources Power Stock Performance
Shares of CRPJY stock remained flat at $34.13 during trading on Monday. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. China Resources Power has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $34.13.
About China Resources Power
