CIBC Trims dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Target Price to C$12.50

dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
dentalcorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DNTCF remained flat at $5.25 during trading hours on Friday. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $6.84.
About dentalcorp
