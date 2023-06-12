CIBC Trims dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Target Price to C$12.50

dentalcorp (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNTCF remained flat at $5.25 during trading hours on Friday. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

