Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $484.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,508. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $486.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

